PPP invites applications for NA, PA tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Wednesday initiated the process for inviting the PPP tickets from the desiring candidates of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies for the upcoming general elections with deadline of May 3.

Secretary General of PPPP Farhatullah Babar said that applications should be addressed to the President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs30,000 in the name of PPPP.

He said the applications should reach the Party Secretariat, House No. 604, Main Double Road, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad by May 3, 2018 at the latest. “Incomplete applications, including without bank draft, will not be entertained,” he said.