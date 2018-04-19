Woman asks govt, SC to help get back her two sons from ex-husband

PESHAWAR: A woman who was married to a handicapped person in Gujrat lamented how she was trapped by another man for second marriage, plunging her into a life full of miseries that ended in divorce and taking away her two children.

Rabia Gul from Arbab Road in Peshawar asked the government and the authorities concerned to help her get back her two sons from her former husband, Akbar Ali hailing from Bahrain in Swat. "I was only six-month old when my father died. I was married off by my mother to a handicapped man hailing from Gujrat in Punjab, for Rs70,000 in 2009," recalled the woman, 29.

She added that she came to know later that her husband was father of five children. She said that soon after her marriage, one Akbar Ali trapped her to get rid of her spouse. "I eloped with Akbar Ali to Sialkot where we got married. We developed differences only two months after the marriage. Akbar Ali left me alone in Sialkot and reunited with his first wife and children in Bahrain, Swat. We reunited in 2011 but we scuffled for most of the time. I also gave birth to two sons," Rabia told The News.

The woman alleged that Akbar Ali sold her first son in Sialkot when he was only two-month old. "When we clashed and I came to my mother's home in Peshawar, Akbar Ali one day came with a paper saying it is form of the Benazir Income Support Programme so that I can get some monthly amount. Later he told me the documents were of divorce as well as handing over her second son to his father," Rabia narrated.

The woman said her miseries didn't end when she went to confront Akbar Ali for his fraud. "He tortured me and I fell unconscious. I found myself in Balochistan when I regained senses. A man claimed to have bought me for Rs300,000," she recalled.

The woman said her mother borrowed money from many people to pay back Rs300,000 to the person who claimed to have bought her. "I suffered throughout my entire life. I rue the day when I left my home and made a wrong decision. I request the Supreme Court and the federal and provincial governments to help me get back my two children," the woman appealed as her eyes brimmed with tears.