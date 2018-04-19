Trash tourism

The Margalla Hills in Islamabad provide a safe haven for residents and suit their recreational needs, including, hiking, camping and relaxing. This area gives residents a chance to breathe in a clearer environment. It is also a famous tourist spot and thousands of tourists – both locals and foreigners – visit the place on a regular basis. However, it is distressing to note that most tourists have left a trail of garbage in the area.

Trash in the form of snack wrappers and used water bottles serve as an ever-present testament of the careless attitude shown by visitors. Instead of disposing of the trash in proper bins, people tend to discard it all over the trails. This has a negative impact on the plants and trees that are the main attraction of the Margalla Hills. The authorities concerned must take notice of this situation and keep the region clean. People are also advised to refrain from throwing away wrappers and bottles carelessly. Each one of us is responsible for keeping our city clean and green.

Rana Yasir Anwar

Islamabad