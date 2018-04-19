Syria in flames

Following the tradition set by former US presidents, Donald Trump carried out a lethal missile attack on Syria under the pretext that the Syrian government has an arsenal of chemical weapons. The president also argued that these attacks were essential for saving the Syrians. However, there is no denying the fact that the US carried out the attacks for its own vested interests. It has nothing to do with the protection of people living in the conflict-stricken region. This is because in the past any country that refused to bow down to the US demands has met with the same fate. For example, the US first blamed the Iraqi president for having weapons of mass destruction and then reduced the country to ashes. The same strategy was adopted for the ongoing Afghanistan war.

Now, the US and its allies – France and the UK – have attacked Syria with cruise-missiles on the pretext that the country has launched chemical attacks on its citizens. This time, the US did not even wait for a proper investigation and carried out airstrikes on Syria. The US is killing and wounding people to prove that it is saving them. The current situation in Syria hints towards the fact that all these tensions may morph into a full-fledged war. There is no denying that those who foment the flames of war are always vulnerable to its malicious fallout. It is hoped that all shareholders will feel the urgency of the deteriorating situation in Syria and take appropriate measures to save the world from the havoc of another world war.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali