Where did all the buses go?

The shortage of public transport in Turbat is appalling. Only a handful of public buses can be spotted in the region. Taking advantage of the situation, private bus drivers have started running their vehicles in the area. This has resulted in a considerable amount of exploitation as these drivers tend to charge higher fares from residents who wish to travel short distances.

A majority of people cannot enjoy the luxury of hiring a private van for their daily use. As a result, they are compelled to cover long distances on foot. Both the federal and provincial governments have turned a blind eye to this problem. But residents haven’t lost hope. We hope that the authorities concerned will have a look at the problems being faced by residents of Turbat and take relevant steps to resolve the issue. More buses should be brought to the city so that residents can travel with ease and comfort.

Mehrjan Sattar

Turbat