Breadlines in Islamabad

The streets of Islamabad are strewn with mounds of bread – both fresh and stale – that have been disposed of in an irresponsible and improper manner. This is a distressing sight as food should not be wasted. At times, cooked rice is also a common food items that is found on streets.

The food that we carelessly throw away on the streets contributes to environmental pollution. Hundreds of people in our country, including children, have no choice but to go to sleep on an empty stomach. Instead of throwing food out in such an irresponsible manner, we must donate our leftovers to the needy. Against this backdrop, the civil society and other NGOs can play an important role. Awareness campaigns should be launched to prevent people from wasting food. The problem cannot be dealt with over a short period of time. But what we can do is start disposing of food in a sensible manner.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad