Hilal Foods thrash Wonder Works 2-0 in Leisure Leagues

KARACHI: Mohammad Awais fired two goals to help Hilal Foods thrash Wonder Works by 2-0 in Leisure Leagues Seven-a-side Corporate League here at Karachi United Football Stadium.

PSO received a walkover against Wonder Works when the latter failed to show up in time.Coke thrashed Hilal Foods 3-0 as Kamran scored two goals and Fahad struck one.The match between Hyundai and Coke ended in a 1-1 draw with Hafeez scoring for Hyundai and Umer Mirza netting for Coke.

The match between Wonder Works and Daraz ended in a goalless draw.The match between PSO and Hyundai also ended in a tie as both teams scored one goal. Zark scored for PSO and Abdullah did the same for Hyundai.

Daraz and Coke match also ended in a 1-1 draw. Hamza scored for Coke and Mehar scored for Daraz.However, in their match against PSO, Daraz played brilliantly, winning the match 4-1. Hamza scored two goals. Waheed and Imtiaz contributed one goal each. Zark scored a consolatory goal for PSO.

The biggest victory was recorded by hosts Leisure Leagues, who thrashed Coke by 5-0. Orangzaib scored a brace, while Sameer, Rashid and Ayaz scored one goal each.Leisure Leagues recorded another big win when they defeated PSO by PSO by 4-0. Ayaz scored a brilliant hat-trick. Mehar was the other scorer.

But Leisure Leagues lost to Karachi United 1-2. Noor and Yousaf scored one goal each for the home team, while Orangzaib scored for the tournament hosts.Karachi United also defeated Daraz by 2-1 with Faisal and Noor scoring. Huzaifa scored one for Daraz.

A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament.The final round of the league will be played on coming Saturday and the semi-finals and the summit clash will be held on Sunday.The tournament was initially planned to be held at Olympian Iftikhar Syed Sports Academy but after the first round, the tournament was moved to Karachi United Football Stadium due to unavoidable reasons.