Kohli keen on county stint ahead of England tour

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli says he is keen to play county cricket to get used to conditions on English soil ahead of India’s tour of the country later this year.

The Indian skipper — the second-ranked Test batsman in the world and the best in One-day Internationals (ODIs) — had an uncharacteristically ordinary spell during the England tour in 2014.

The prolific run-getter managed just 134 runs in 10 innings, a far cry from the average 53.40 over 66 Tests, including 21 centuries, that earned him the moniker “King Kohli”.He wants to avoid a repeat of his poor form on English soil, and plans to train there to prepare for India’s tour starting July.

“Playing county cricket will help me improve my game,” the 29-year-old batsman told Indian TV channel NDTV.“I think it makes things more challenging and more competitive and there are no guarantees whether you are going to do well even if you go in advance.”