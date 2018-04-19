Governor to inaugurate Sindh Games today

KARACHI: After a gap of five years, the Sindh Games are going to be held from Thursday (today). Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair will inaugurate the Games that will end on Saturday. The opening ceremony will be held at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) centre at 3pm.

The competitions in various disciplines will begin at different venues from 9am, the organising committee said. A source said that firing pistols for the athletics contests have not been arranged.

Tents and fans have been arranged at PSB centre where the inauguration ceremony will be held. To protect the spectators and players from heat stroke, cold water and cold drinks will be available at the centre.

It may be noted that provincial secretary sports has issued the cheques for daily allowances of players and officials. He has also issued cheques for the arrangement of closing ceremonies at 15 venues to Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali.

Around 4000 players and officials from the six divisions of the province will participate in the Games. The divisions are Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, Benazirabad and Karachi.The players and officials will stay in hotels and hostels in and around Saddar, Tariq Road, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Sindh Sports Board officials said that around 35 percent participants are female. There will be contests for men in 34 disciplines and for women in 18. The 15 venues include PSB centre, KPT Sports Complex, Sindh Sports Board Complex, and NED Sports Complex.