Selection committee is redundant: Qadir

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: If any member of England-bound team was selected purely on head coach Mickey Arthur’s whims and wishes, the selection committee has no right to continue, says former legendary Test leg spinner Abdul Qadir.

In an interview with ‘The News’ here on the sidelines of Patron’s Trophy semi-finals at the Diamond Ground on Wednesday, Qadir said Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s admission that his nephew was selected by the head coach was enough to believe that the selection committee had no worth. “I am surprised to listen to the chief selector that it was Mickey who selected his nephew. This statement is enough to believe that the selection committee is good for nothing. Such a selection committee has no right to continue. If you cannot do your job properly and with honesty, you have no claim on the salary you are drawing from the Board and perks and privileges you are getting,” he added.

Pakistan recently announced a 16-man Test squad which will play one Test against Ireland and two against England in May and June. There are five players in the squad who are yet to make their debut in the longest format of the game.

“My suggestion is to disband the committee and give all the selection rights to the head coach and team management,” Qadir said. “Inzamam should have seen Imam-ul-Haq’s performance in the recently held Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He was a total disaster in New Zealand. On which performance has he earned his place for the difficult tour to England?” he asked.

The former chief selector said that ignoring the likes of Fawad Alam, Ahmad Shahzad and Umar Akmal for the tough England tour had no justification. “If performance in domestic cricket is no criteria why then do we have such tournaments?” he added.

Qadir said it looked that the only criteria for the selectors and the coach was performance in Pakistan Super League (PSL). “Don’t forget the fact that PSL is primarily fun cricket. You cannot pick the likes of Fakhar Zaman and others for Test cricket on the basis of PSL performance. Test cricket is a very professional game and demands many skills,” the Test leg spinner said.

Speaking to Geo TV, he called the head coach “incompetent and a detriment to the career of several cricketers. “You have handed over the reins to an incompetent white man who has not played Test cricket himself. Who is Mickey Arthur? He is someone who was kicked out by South Africa and Australia. Arthur is the one who ruined Shane Watson’s cricket. Ruined the cricket of Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal. Now he is after Wahab Riaz,” Qadir was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

“Such incompetent people . . . they are playing with our cricket. They are mistreating our star players. And those who perform in domestic cricket are not getting picked. Looks like we are making Test team from T20s. Then end the (domestic) Quaid-e-Azam Trophy,” the former leg-break bowler added.