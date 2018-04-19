Saudi firms keen to invest in Pakistan

KARACHI: Saudi Arabian companies expressed keen interest in starting business in Pakistan at a seminar held in Riyadh, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Board of Investment, Council of Saudi Chambers, Riyadh Chamber and Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh jointly organised the seminar in which more than 150 Saudi Arabian companies participated.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique lauded the decision of government of Saudi Arabia to appoint commercial counselor to Pakistan.

Saddique informed the Saudi companies about the big potential on offer by Pakistan in terms of access to the Chinese and Central Asian markets in the coming days.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are increasingly collaborating to devise frameworks and streamline rules in various areas,” he added.

“All these factors render Pakistan as a natural and attractive choice for investment by Saudi businessmen.”

Governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority Ibrahim Al-Omar reiterated his country resolve to enhance the level of mutual investments between the two countries.

“He acknowledged that Pakistan has a great scope of collaboration with Saudi Arabia especially regarding the opportunities arising as a result of transformation drive of the Kingdom,” the statement added.