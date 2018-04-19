Oil up

Singapore : Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, lifted by a reported fall in U.S. crude inventories and by the ongoing risk of supply disruptions.

Brent crude oil futures were at $71.90 per barrel at 0117 GMT, up 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close. U.S. WTI crude futures were up 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $66.85 a barrel. In the United States, crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels last week, to 428 million barrels, according to a weekly report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday. Official weekly U.S. data will be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. Outside the United States, oil markets have been receiving general support due to a sense that there were high risks of supply disruptions, including a potentially spreading conflict in the Middle East, renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran and falling output as a result of political and economic crisis in Venezuela.