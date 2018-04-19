Government likely to withdraw sales tax on tractors

ISLAMABAD: Government is mulling withdrawal of five percent sales tax on locally-manufactured tractors and to eliminate subsidies given to farmers on buying of fertilisers, officials said on Wednesday.

“Ministry of national food security and research proposed to the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) to abolish five percent GST (general sales tax) on locally-manufactured tractors in the upcoming budget of 2018/19,” a top official confirmed with The News.

“We may abolish taxes on tractors and other agriculture machinery,” the official said.

Food ministry also proposed the FBR to abolish subsidy regime for fertilisers and reduce duties and taxes related to other agriculture inputs to make up for the withdrawal of subsidies. The ministry proposed ‘maximum relief in taxes’ for fertiliser.

Ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar, in the budget for the fiscal year of 2016/17, announced reduction in GST on imported and locally-manufactured tractors to five percent from 10 percent, while customs duty on agricultural machinery, including harvesters, planters and laser land levelers were also abolished.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan held a meeting with various stakeholders and associations working in the agriculture sector to discuss their proposals and recommendations for the upcoming budget.

Food minister Sikandar Bosan and a team of senior officers from his ministry also attended the meeting. Chairman FBR Tariq Mahmood Pasha and senior officers of FBR were also present.

Various proposals and recommendations were discussed to boost the agriculture sector, as well as measures for facilitating the farmers and strengthening the domestic rural economy, were also discussed.

Khan said agriculture is the backbone of the national economy. Strengthening agriculture and its allied sectors have been a key priority of the government which is committed to protecting the rights of the farmers and ensuring them better returns and prices on their farm yields, he said.

“The government is keen to continue extending and improving various subsidies and incentives already given to the farmers and proposals and recommendations in this regard would be sincerely considered and examined to make them part of the upcoming budget,” he added.