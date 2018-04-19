Auto vendors oppose plan to allow duty-free imports of parts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s fledgling auto parts’ manufacturers on Wednesday opposed the government’s plan to give tariff concessions on import of spare parts and accessories that are locally manufactured under the proposed trade agreements with some countries.

“Inclusion of the sector in FTAs (free trade agreements) would discredit the government’s own policy, block investment in pipeline and would have negative impacts on the industry,” Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) said in the budget proposals to the government, referring to the FTAs’ negotiations with China, Turkey, Thailand and others countries.

Paapam said the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet approved Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21) in March 2016, which is the sole authentic document that governs the industry.

“For localised parts, offering concessionary custom duties in the FTAs would be incomprehensible, as they would shut down the entire auto parts industry,” the association said. “The FTAs would also deprive the national exchequer of tax revenues even for non-localised completely knocked-down parts.”

Paapam also requested the government to withdraw regulatory and anti-dumping duties on the import of ‘auto engineering steel’ that is not produced locally.

Auto parts’ manufacturers said ADP has a comprehensive tariff structure for the industry, which was notified in the budget 2016/17. The structure includes one percent customs duty on imports of raw materials, which are not locally manufactured.

“Modifying these already approved tariff rates by levying RD (regulatory duty) and ADD (anti-dumping duty) on raw materials would be entirely unjustified,” the association said.

Officials at the ministry of industries, while supporting demand of the auto parts makers, said the government should also press the car assemblers for ‘indigenisation’ of the critical car parts production to give price relief to consumers.

Currently, the buyers have to wait up to six months to get their cars despite paying full price or either they have to pay premiums of up to Rs150,000.

Paapam urged the government to cut corporate income tax rate to a maximum of 25 percent in line with the regional countries.

Finance Act 2017 introduced 7.5 percent tax on profit before tax if a listed company does not distribute 40 percent of its annual profit as cash dividend or bonus shares. “This amendment should be revoked,” the association said.

The association also demanded that the minimum tax and alternative corporate tax regime should be abolished as they are regressive and anti-industry.

General tax of minimum tax was further enhanced from one percent to 1.25 percent in Finance Act 2017/18. “This high rate is leading to effective tax rate of over 50 percent for a number of industrial sectors,” Paapam said.

Paapam said government heavily relies on withholding tax regime for collection of taxes. Organised sector should be allowed to adjust the withholding tax, which is currently related as full and final discharge of tax. Number of rates currently applicable on goods and services for withholding tax purposes is very much complex and cumbersome which needs to be rationalised, including facilitating the withholding agent. Visibility of tax deduction certificate should be given to the taxpayers instead of relying on the withholding certificates.

The association said the Federal Tax Ombudsman should be authorised to settle all the disputed claims of the taxpayers, as the current dispute resolution mechanism is cumbersome, expensive and time consuming that leads to closure of healthy businesses. “It should be made mandatory to clear all refunds within 45 days,” it added. “Besides, inter-adjustment of income tax and sales tax refunds should be allowed by law.”