Govt mulls higher duties on edible oil imports

LAHORE: Government is mulling to impose higher duties on edible oil imports to shed more than two billion dollars of import bill and instead encourage canola and other oil seeds crops to meet local demand, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said the government plans to restrict palm oil import through tariff and nontariff barriers. Imposition of regulatory duty is one option and the government is also pondering to introduce nontariff barriers like greater sanitary/phytosanitary regulations at the import stage, they said. A formal announcement is expected in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year of 2018/19.

The officials said the Punjab government put forward the proposals, which said local production can only be promoted if farmers get better returns. “In order to increase oilseed crops plantation in the country, you need to restrict imports,” an official said, citing the proposals.

Under the provincial government plan, 1.5 million acres will be brought under oil seeds cultivation within the next three years, especially with promotion of canola among the farming community.

Faisal Iqbal, regional manager at Malaysia Palm Oil Council said palm oil imports into Pakistan increased in 2017. The momentum is, however, seen slightly losing steam in the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to some correction and oversupply of the commodity, he said.

“We don’t see any dip in demand of palm oil in 2018 unless some regulatory measures are taken at the federal level,” Iqbal added.

Pakistan consumes around four million tons of edible oil and fats. Local edible oil production stands at less than 0.5 million tons. The country imported 2.628 million tons of palm oil worth $1.905 billion during the last fiscal year, up around 13 percent over the preceding fiscal year. The country also imported 97,280 tons of soybean oil amounting to $122.785 million, sharply down 32 percent year on year. The country also imports oil seeds, such as sunflower and canola, to add to the local production. Major chunk of the imports consists of palm oil originating from Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We have not been succeeded in producing oilseed crops locally on a large-scale with a view to meeting local requirements despite being an agrarian economy,” Tanvir Ahmad Sufi, an official of Sufi Group of Industries said. “There is potential of growing palm trees in coastal areas of the country in addition to cultivating canola and sunflower in other provinces.”

Sufi said millions of rupees are being spent on import of oilseeds for extracting edible oil. “The seeds including canola can be produced within the country, benefiting local farmers a lot,” he added. “The rural economy would also get benefit from promoting cultivation of oilseed crops.”

Industry officials, however, said the reliance on palm oil or soft oils would remain intact because they suit manufacturing of vanaspati, blended or fine oil.

An industry official termed any move of imposing palm oil-specific duty an unwise decision given bilateral trade with Malaysia and Indonesia.

A senior government official said 40 percent blending of soft oil will also be made mandatory in edible oil in the next two years to discourage use of palm oil due to health concerns associated with it.

Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Amri there is no issue related to health concern with the use of palm oil. It is the best, cheapest and healthiest source of edible oil for human consumption,” he told The News during a recent visit to Lahore.

On government’s plan to ban hydrogenated cooking oil, Amri said he doesn’t want to comment on domestic issues of edible oil industry. “I met with the management of Punjab Food Authority and believe that they are convinced about the health benefits of the palm oil use.”