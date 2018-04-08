PML-N ‘troika’ considers caretaker setup, party unity

LAHORE: The PML-N top leadership including party chief Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting at Jati Umra to exchange notes on the opposition's tactics and nominees for the caretaker government. The troika also discussed the party's spirit and cohesion in the wake of the approaching general elections.

The ruling party is facing multiple challenges with the future of Nawaz hanging in the balance, worrying signals about the party unity and the Punjab government’s performance which has come under severe criticism by the chief justice in various cases.

According to sources, the top leadership huddle discussed the candidates likely to be pitched by the opposition parties for the key posts of the caretaker government, while analysing the PML-N’s own options and discussing their strategy. They also discussed the effect of various scenarios of the NAB cases against the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and their line of action.

The participants of the meeting also considered the possibility of problems confronting the provision of development funds and their usage, for which they discussed alternate strategies.

According to sources, Nawaz was very keen on the measures being taken to address the concerns of the disgruntled PML-N members, especially the electables, and directed devising and implementing a thorough contact strategy, and keeping him regularly updated about it.

Other relevant issues regarding the overall political situation came up for discussion in addition to the status of pre-election momentum building.