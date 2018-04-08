Limping towards the finishing line

Comment

By Aamir Ghauri

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is seemingly a cool cucumber. Down to earth, simple, soft-spoken, probably pegged to principled politics too. Queries questioning his ability to lead a party that secured a bag full of seats in the last elections and then got bogged down following its leader found himself nabbed in legal quagmires because of his real or perceived corruption, hardly irk the man from Murree until he is asked if he is making all the decisions that he ought to be taking or does he look towards his “prime minister” for beguiled guidance in such cases.

He is on record for saying more than once that his prime minister remains Nawaz Sharif – the proverbial and real leader of the ruling Muslim League for “I’ve voted four times for him to be the prime minister.”

Because if Prime Minister Abbasi is in control of the PML-N vehicle as he stressed the other day while unfurling the government’s amnesty scheme for formalising the informal stashes of money purportedly hoarded outside the country then the party is getting wobblier by the day as the governance highway turns jumpier by the hour. Questions then arise if Mr Abbasi is doing a stellar job? There are a few cases that would prove the point being made but let’s stick to just a couple for the moment.

The first relates to the freedom of expression. Article 19 of our Constitution could not be more succinct when it says that “every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, [commission of] or incitement to an offence.

For weeks now, Pakistan’s largest media house is complaining of difficulties it is facing in carrying out what cannot be described in any other way but its “constitutional right.” Local and international media outlets have pointed in a certain direction but that is not the point here.

The Group has sought help from the government’s regulatory body but on finding it utterly toothless tried to move the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The hope was that the apex court would come to assistance as it does in many other cases – at time by invoking the suo moto jurisdiction if a particular complainant is not to be found.

Strangely, the Supreme Court took the case in a completely different direction by stating that “except Allah, no one on earth can block or off-air transmission of Geo channels unlawfully.” The court further demanded that the channel’s attorney convince it why their client be afforded a particular or premier slot by the cable operators. The CJP shied away from taking a definitive stance. He instead advised Geo’s management to file a fresh application. Now, we can leave the matters of the court to the court lest we are unnecessarily dragged into…. well, unnecessary litigation.

The real question does not lie at the Supreme Court’s door. It concerns the ability and workability of the so-called “authority” supposed to regulate electronic media and its related peripheral trappings. Should a regulatory authority exist at all if it cannot enforce its own rules or writ? But wouldn’t asking such questions automatically lead us to the biggest query of all. What if the central authority wherefrom smaller authorities seek sustenance cannot find its own feet on the ground. Pointing fingers at phantoms is easier than taking responsibility of failure. Would the government admit its failure in this regard first before pointing to forces it can’t spell out itself for what’s happening to Geo Network.

The other issue is dealing with groups or gangs that may become monsters tomorrow. Pakistan has a steady history of feeding troublemakers who were first sold to the nation as troubleshooters. Idioms abound in folklore and literature how to deal with a problem when it starts budding. Imagine a state where government ministers and advisers of the ministers openly admit that they cannot deal with a problem even when ordered by the courts to do so. PML-N is in government in Punjab for over a generation. What message is it giving to the law-abiding citizens of the province by openly admitting that it cannot arrest a declared absconder, an avid abuser of all for there is a fear his arrest would create a nastier situation than the once created at the door of national capital late last year.

Imagine the power that must be running through the mind of Khadim Hussain Rizvi at this moment. For he definitely is more potent than the government of the Punjab – a government whose head is dreaming of running the state of Pakistan in a few months time if things went according to his plans. Others are planning otherwise.

It is too early to predict if the ruling party is wounded beyond repair. Evidence of political or tactical lingchi is obvious. Taking a leaf from the court cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family and the resultant rhetoric from the political opponents that is gathering momentum, members of the party have started to fly off to PPP and PTI hoping to last a term or two. PML-N, however, is proving one potent political point. That Pakistan’s political parties are nothing but a group of political vagabonds gathered around a personality who in turn makes an alliance with the societal elite structure and shines for a while.

And once that political “elephant in the room” finds him or herself on the wrong side of the “real” elephant in the room, survival at the top is not guaranteed. To last an elected term is a bridge too far. What mandarins in Islamabad discuss on daily basis these days is that PML-N government could have been over long time ago once Nawaz Sharif was ousted through a questionable court ruling.

The time needed to manufacture consent necessitated that the party is allowed to limp to the finishing line and be an example for those jumping to join the next bandwagon.