Fake Banigala documents prove Imran fraud: Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister of Sindh and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saeed Ghani has asked PTI chief Imran Khan to declare what assets he had before entering politics and what assets he has now.

“The story of Banigala is not different from the Qatari letter as fake documents of Banigala palace are enough evidence that Imran Khan is a fraud and he should be ready to answer hundreds of questions regarding his assets and lavish lifestyle,” Ghani said while responding to PTI chairman criticism on the PPP leadership.

Saeed Ghani asked Imran that where the money came from to form a pressure group against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at the behest of Lt-General (retd) Hameed Gul. He should also answer that what he received for becoming chief election agent in General Pervaiz Musharraf’s referendum.

“Imran Khan’s lifestyle changed to the mafia style after PTI provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his politics revolves around false accusation and badmouthing,” he said.