Mansehra admin begins acquiring land for graveyard

MANSEHRA: The district administration has imposed Section 4 on sale and purchase of a piece of 700 kanal of land to be acquired for graveyard in the Sheikabad area near here.

The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had announced a grant of Rs200 million for acquisition of land for graveyard in the city and its suburbs about two years ago.

The district administration, which had already received money from the federal government, imposed Section 4 and started acquisition of land for the graveyard.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Sardar Zahoor, when contacted, said that the district administration had also specified small pieces of land in the city and that too would be acquired for graveyard as what he said that there was no space left in the already existing graveyards to bury the dead.

He said the government was adopting all legal formalities in a hurry so that people could benefit from the amount fixed for graveyards by the ousted prime minister.