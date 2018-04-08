Consultative forum on school fee, registration formed in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Capital Administration and Development Division has formed a consultative forum to review the laws on the registration and fee of private schools in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The CADD oversees the ICT's privately-run educational institutions totalling over 1,100 through the PEIRA, a watchdog.

According to a CADD official, the consultative forum will review the Private Educational Institutions (Registration & Fee Determination) Rules, 2016, and recommend changes to them for the consideration of the competent authority.

It will be headed by the CADD joint secretary (education) as chairman and will comprise an official of the Capital Development Authority's planning and estate wings, representatives of the low-fee, middle-fee and high-fee private schools and the students' parents, and PEIRA chairman, member (registration) and member (academics) as members. Recently, the Islamabad High Court struck down a fee structure introduced by the PEIRA for private schools over the frequent fee increases, observing that the watchdog is not authorised to make blanket fee determination.

The court also suspended the PEIRA rules on registration and renewal of private schools.

The private education in the ICT is virtually unregulated with schools fixing fee on their own.