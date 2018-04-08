Protest over non-installation of transformer

MARDAN: Dozens of residents of Mohallah Hafizabad in constituency PK-51 staged a rally against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for not installing an electricity transformer. Led by Abdul Khaliq, Ahmad Khan, Sher Bahadur, Gohar Ali, Diyar Khan, Muslim Khan, Nizamullah and other elders, the protesters gathered outside the Mardan Press Club and chanted slogans against the Pesco authorities for not installing the electric transformer. Addressing the protesters, the elders said that the electricity poles and transformer had been approved for the area three years ago. They added that the people of the area collected money and installed the poles on self-help basis. However, the Pesco did not install the transformer despite several contacts, they added. “The people have been suffering due to non-availability of water,” one of the elders said, urging, Minister for Education Mohammad Atif Khan to resolve the issue.