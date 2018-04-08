Handful of corrupt have taken entire nation hostage: Sirajul Haq

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday said a handful of corrupt elite had taken the entire nation hostage.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of seminary students at the Al-Markaz Islami in Sangota and a workers convention in Mingora in Swat, the JI chief said the poor people and religious scholars rendered sacrifices in the independence movement but the landlords and capitalists had grabbed the power and enjoying the luxury of life

Sirajul Haq said that the Panama Papers Leaks did not carry the name of a single religious leader or scholar. He said that politics was a noble profession but the people did not respect the politicians due to the corrupt politicians and hate politics.

He said that the country needed honest and bold leadership, adding the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) provided alternative to the people.

“The people should support the MMA to uphold the supremacy of Constitution and ensure role of law in the country,” the JI chief said.

He maintained that the lawmakers sold votes in the Senate election and claimed that no lawmaker of the JI was indulged in horse-trading in the election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Condemning the airstrike on a religious school in Kunduz in Afghanistan, he said that innocent children and people were targetted in mosques and seminaries in Afghanistan, Palestine and Indian-held Kashmir.

He said the federal government was silent over the genocide of innocent people of Indian Held Kashmir. He said the federal and provincial governments should have convened All Parties Conferences to discuss and record protest over the atrocities by Indian forces against the people of held Kashmir. He said that that the corrupt rulers have purchased lawmakers’ and influenced election in favour of their candidates.

Sirajul Haq said the country was on the verge of collapse due to the flawed polices of the incompetent government.