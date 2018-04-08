Uncle kills nephew in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead his nephew over a property dispute in the Zara Mena area on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Rohul Amin reported to the Misri Banda Police Station that he, along with his son Abni Amin, was on his way to field at night when his brothers Fazal Amin and Noorul Amin allegedly fired at them. As a result, Abni Amin was killed on the spot while his father Rohul Amin had a narrow escape.