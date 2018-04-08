Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Uncle kills nephew in Nowshera

Uncle kills nephew in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead his nephew over a property dispute in the Zara Mena area on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Rohul Amin reported to the Misri Banda Police Station that he, along with his son Abni Amin, was on his way to field at night when his brothers Fazal Amin and Noorul Amin allegedly fired at them. As a result, Abni Amin was killed on the spot while his father Rohul Amin had a narrow escape.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar