Pressing considerations before defectors

ISLAMABAD: A majority of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers, who have left it and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have lost their constituencies due to delimitations done by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Mian Tariq Mehmood, elected to the National Assembly on the PML-N ticket in 2013 from NA-98 Gujranwala, who switched sides sometime back, is one such case. His constituency has been merged in another seat.

However, there is another dilemma that he will face in getting the PTI ticket for the amalgamated constituency - he will be challenged by Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, the former minister of state in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, who has also associated himself with the PTI. He abandoned the PPP, having no hope in its electoral prospects, expecting that he will be sponsored by the PTI in the next elections. Since his defection, he has never been seen active in the PTI affairs and events.

In 2013, as the PPP nominee he had secured 37,372 votes against 118,832 ballots of PML-N’s candidate, Tariq Mehmood.

Bilal Virk is another PML-N member of the National Assembly, who has gone to the PTI. His constituency of Nankana Sahib-cum-Sheikhupura has also disappeared in the delimitations.

Dr Nisar Jut, elected on the PML-N ticket in 2013 from NA-81 Faisalabad, also has problems in his constituency.

But Raza Hayat Hiraj, elected as independent from NA-156 Khanewal who joined the PML-N, and who has made it known to leave it, does not have his constituency vanished in the new demarcation of seats on the basis of the fresh population census. However, he keeps changing political parties. Elected on the PPP ticket in 2002, he had become a member of the “patriots” (turncoats). Then, he jumped to the PML-Q and in 2013 he preferred the PML-N.

Minority legislator Dr Ramesh Kumar’s case is different - he was elected on the reserved seat. He is not confronted with any issue relating to disappearance or merger of constituency. Anybody sponsored by a political party for a special seat returns without hassle if it has the requisite numerical strength to elect him.

In every constituency that has either been amalgamated or undergone significant changes because of delimitations, the political parties particularly the PML-N will be faced with the challenge of choosing candidates from amongst previous winners who all would be strong contenders for the tickets.

Apart from the predicament caused by the delimitations, a major reason behind floor-crossing by a negligible number of PML-N lawmakers is that the party is unexpected to accord its sponsorship to them in the upcoming elections mainly due to their wavering and lack of commitment with it particularly at a difficult time.

Sensing that they will not be preferred by the PML-N for its tickets, they have either left it or are about to say goodbye to it.

A general feeling is that some more PML-N “electables” will opt for “greener pastures” in the near future. Speculation has it that this process will accelerate during the brief period of the caretaker government, starting from early June.

On its part, PML-N stalwarts say, the party will select its candidates for the next polls very carefully and the primary consideration will be that such contestants do not dump it after winning only due to its vote-bank.

However, they are confident that there will be no significant dent in the PML-N as everyone aligned with it has no doubt that he will become history at the hustings if he departed from it. Moreover, they are sure that the PML-N is the best bet particularly in Punjab and no other party has the popularity to match it.

These leaders point out that despite concerted attempts over the past nine months, the PML-N lawmakers have stood ground as they see a bright future while being associated with it.