116 fake treatment centres sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 116 fake treatment centres in three cities and initiated further proceedings against them.

According to a press release on Saturday, PHC teams had sealed 116 businesses of quacks in the provincial metropolis, Faisalabad and Jhang districts during the last week.

The sealed quacks’ businesses were categorised as 50 general quacks, 30 fake dentists, 20 hakeems, nine bone-setters, three medical stores and homoeopathic doctors and a laboratory.

In Faisalabad district and three tehsils, 45 quack businesses were closed, which comprised 22 general quacks, 16 fake dentists, four bone-setters, two hakeems and a laboratory.

In Jhang, its tehsil Shorkot and other small towns, 41 fake treatment centres were closed down, which included 12 hakeems, 11 fake dentists, nine general quacks, three each bone-setters, medical stores and homoeopathic medics.

In Lahore, PHC teams sealed another 30 fake treatment centres in different parts of the city.

The quack businesses comprised 19 general quacks, six hakeems, three fake dentists and two bone-setters.