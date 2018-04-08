Lawyer wants superior judiciary to swear affidavits

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer has requested the prime minister to issue a notification that binds the superior court judges and judicial officers to swear an affidavit stating that they were Sadiq and Ameen, had good character, adequate knowledge of Islamic teaching and abstained from major sins.

According to the letter available with The News, Colonel (R) Inamul Rahim Khwaja advocate has requested Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to issue the notification after consulting the federal cabinet and president’s approval whereby judicial officers as well as the superior court judges were bound by law to swear the affidavit.

The judicial officers should also mention in the affidavit that they never worked against the integrity of Pakistan after its establishment, or opposed the ideology of Pakistan. Inamul Rahim further submitted that the judiciary while exercising the power of judicial review may determine the qualification and disqualification of the members of Parliament and the executive.

“It may be appreciated that the judiciary is assigned a delicate job to determine as to the qualification of Sadiq and Ameen; however, no such qualification is either enshrined in the Constitution or in any other law for the time being in force in Pakistan,” Inamul Rahim contended.

He stated that the legal fraternity of the country had consistently considered foretasted qualification for the members of the Parliament (Legislature) and for the members of Cabinet, including the Prime Minister (Executive), as discriminatory for the afore-stated reasons.

Inamul Rahim said the Constitution of Pakistan was propounded on the principle of trichotomy of power whereby the civil power of the state was to be exercised by the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary.

He said the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, had laid down certain qualifications for those to whom the power to legislate was designated by the Constitution itself.

He further elaborated that being the paramount and organic law of the state, the Constitution had not provided any qualification, with regard to the personal and moral character of an individual, for those exercising the power of the judiciary.

Moreover, he submitted that the judicial power of the state was to be exercised by the judiciary which included the power to decide and interpret.