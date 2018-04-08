Probe against unlawful NAB postings kicks off

ISLAMABAD: A probe into the unlawful postings of 17-21 grade NAB officers has kicked off, and to this effect four DGs, including 23 officers, have been ordered to appear before the inquiry committee.

More importantly Rawalpindi NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi, who was the member of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against Panamagate, has also been asked to appear before the inquiry committee on April 11, 2018.

Besides, Lahore NAB DG Shahzad Saleem has been ordered to make his presence in person before the committee on April 10 reveals the official document of NAB with the subject ‘Schedule for personal hearing’ also procession of The News.

Karachi NAB DG Muhammad Altaf Bhawany has also been asked to appear in person before the committee in the Establishment Division on April 12. NAB Headquarters DG Farooq Awan and Husnain Ahmad have also been asked to appear on April 12.

In addition, 16 directors of 20 Grade and additional directors in NAB will appear on April 10 and 11 respectively. Two additional directors of Grade 19 and assistant directors of Grade 17 will present themselves before the inquiry committee. NAB has started the proceedings in the pursuance of judgement of the Supreme Court dated March 31, 2017, in Suo Motu case number 13 of 2016 against the unlawful appointments.