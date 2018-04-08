Protest against ban on Geo News, non-payment of salaries

KARACHI: The Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) Dastoor, and several labour unions including State Bank (CBA) union, People's Labour Bureau, National Trade Union Federation and others protested against the closure of Geo News outside the Karachi Press Club on Saturday. They later took out a rally which was addressed by leading journalists and the labour leaders who condemned the ban on Geo News and demanded its immediate restoration.

KUJ-Dastoor President Afzaal Mohsin, former president of KPC Imtiaz Khan Faran, Tahir Hasan Khan, Siraj Ahmed, Faazil Jameeli, former secretary Karachi Press Club, A H Khanzada, Peoples Labour Bureau’s Habibudin Junaidi, State Bank Union’s Liaquat Sahi and Nasir Mehmood addressed the rally.

The speakers lamented on dividing the workers fraternity to usurp the rights and said now we are being taken to task individually.

They apprehended that if we do not take control of the situation and eliminate differences to unite we would suffer from irreversible damages. They also appealed to the electronic media owners to respect and treat their workers with dignity.

They demanded the owners to ensure timely payment of salaries of the workers, who not only work with dedication to get top ratings for their channels, but also resist pressure and other coercive measures by staging protests on streets and taking personal risks.

They termed it unfortunate that the owners of the media houses ignore them, withhold their salaries and deny them their rights, when the situation turns for the better.

Former secretary general of the PFUJ, Khursheed Abbasi, while addressing the rally, said conspiracies are being played out against Geo News, other media houses and media workers, while the journalists are also being attacked.

The President, Karachi Press Club Ahmed Malik said the situation demands more cohesion among the journalist fraternity, than ever before.

The Secretary Karachi Press Club, Maqsood Yousufi said the Karachi Press Club has always stood up for the struggle for the rights of journalists and would standby and extend all possible cooperation even now.

The speakers also condemned the registration of a case against daily Aman and while terming it a terrorist attack on the freedom of press, demanded immediate withdrawal of the case. On this occasion, all the leaders resolved to confront and contest the conspiracies being hatched against the media houses.