Imran introduced culture of intolerance in politics: Humayun

PESHAWAR: Accusing Imran Khan of promoting intolerance in politics, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Saturday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf-led provincial government of doing nothing for the development of the country.

“The Imran Khan-led PTI has promoted culture of intolerance in politics. Nothing has been changed in KP. Peshawar has been turned into ruin,” PPP provincial chief Humayun Khan told reporters at the Peshawar Press Club.

Other party leaders including Arbab Alamagir, Nighat Orakazi, Azma Afrid, Ziaullah Afridi and others were also present on the occasion.

Terming Imran Khan as corrupt politician, he said, “PTI leaders were involved in horse-trading in Senate election.”

He also criticised the action of so-called accountability against opponent. “The action against politicians in the name accountability ahead of elections must be stopped.”

He said Imran Khan and his colleagues were also involved in the so-called Billion Tree Sunami project and Peshawar Bus Transit project.

He also accused Imran Khan of not protesting the interest of KP in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

“The PTI government has also failed to improve the condition of hospitals in the province despite claims,” he added.

The PPP leader also opposed the recently announced amnesty scheme of the federal government.