Woman martyred in Indian shelling at LoC

By Monitoring report

MUZAFFARABAD: The Indian forces on Saturday continued their unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC) and martyred a mother and injured two of her daughters.

According to details the violations at Line of Control from Indian forces continued on Saturday in Nakial sector.

The shelling from Indian side of the border hit a house on Pakistan side and killed a mother and injured two of her daughters.

The Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the Indian side halting gun fire from that side.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner, as yet another ceasefire violation by India along the Line of Control (LoC) claimed a woman’s life, reported Geo News on Saturday.

The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and recorded protest over unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Nakial Sector, in which a woman was martyred, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

South Asia Director General and Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal handed over the protest letter to the Indian diplomat, in which Pakistan again called on India to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

Indian forces have carried out nearly 400 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary so far this year, resulting in the killing of dozens of civilians and injuries to over 65.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India has continued from 2017, when the Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations.