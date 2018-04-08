PPP to create South Punjab province

MULTAN: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were big evils.

Bilawal stated this at the house of PPP leader Habib Ullah Shakir, who had a cardiac surgery. Talking to reporters, the PPP chairman said the PML-N and the PTI were equal in terms of evil. Later, at the Bilawal House near Bahadurpur, he waved to the PPP activists and workers. Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, ex-MPA Shaukat Basra and PPP manifesto committee member Abdul Qadir Shaheen accompanied Bilawal.

At Multan Bilawal House, Bilawal inaugurated South Punjab People's Secretariat and in the evening he moved to Qadirpur Rawan where he said the PPP would create South Punjab province. He said the PML-N opposed the creation of a separate province in Parliament but endorsed the province bill in the National Assembly. He lauded bravery of the people of Qadipur Rawan who saved former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto when an assassination attempt was made on him in the area during his visit.

He said the PPP was the only party which increased wheat crop price to benefit the farmers. "ZAB had introduced green land project in Cholistan and distributed ownership rights of agriculture lands among landless peasants and provided electricity in the backward areas and established an international airport at Multan," he said.

Bilawal said the PPP constructed 1,800-mile long brick-lined watercourses in Sindh and established south Asia's biggest cardiac hospital in Karachi. He also inaugurated a membership camp in Qadirpur Rawan. Ex-PM hosted a lunch in honour of Bilawal at the Gilani House.