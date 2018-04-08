All federating units must be part of uplift process: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan would progress when all of the federating units were part of the process.

Talking to PML-N leader from Sindh Senator Saleem Zia, Shahbaz stressed the need for promoting the “politics of us’’ for the welfare of 22o million people. “Those doing the negative politics of allegations and lies are the biggest hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country,” he added.

The chief minister said the people had realised that the PML-N leadership made sincere efforts to resolve their problems, while those staging sit-ins and lockdown wasted precious time.

The government, he added, performed to resolve the people’s problems, adding that the agenda of public performance and prosperity had been advanced despite the hurdles, making the PML-N the most popular party of the country.

He said the dharna group raised empty slogans, adding that those talking about change had made records of lies and U-turn and distorted the image of Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, South Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung Kyu expressed support to the people of the Occupied Kashmir and said the international community should focus on the Kashmir issue.

The ambassador stated this during his meeting with Shahbaz, during which matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-South Korea ties and enhancement of cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

The ambassador, praising the chief minister’s vision, for progress and prosperity of the people, said Shahbaz had worked in an extraordinary manner. He said the Shahbaz-led provincial government had completed several important projects.

“During my travel from Islamabad to Lahore, I have personally viewed progress and the development of Punjab,” he added.