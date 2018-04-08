PIA mock flight lands at new Islamabad airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The first mock flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) landed at the new Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. PK-9001 departed from Benazir International Airport at 1:00pm and landed at the new Islamabad airport around 1:30pm. The flight was scheduled to take off at 12:30pm but was delayed as the boarding process of some PIA pilots and their families who were on board the flight took longer than expected, private news channel reported.
