PIA mock flight lands at new Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The first mock flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) landed at the new Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. PK-9001 departed from Benazir International Airport at 1:00pm and landed at the new Islamabad airport around 1:30pm. The flight was scheduled to take off at 12:30pm but was delayed as the boarding process of some PIA pilots and their families who were on board the flight took longer than expected, private news channel reported.