Woman, son among five abducted

OKARA: Three women, a girl and a child were abducted in different incidents here on Saturday.

In the first incident, some people, including Shaukat Ali, Zahid Bashir and M Ashiq, allegedly abducted Abida Perveen and her three-year-old son at Chak 38/2RA. In the second incident, Shabila Bibi w/o Ghulam Qadir was allegedly abducted by Abid Ali and his accomplices at Mohallah Zahidpura, Hujra Shah Moqeem. In the third incident, Rabia Bibi w/o Mukhtar was allegedly abducted by Irfan, Yasin, Ghafoor and their accomplices at Mohlanwala village. In the fourth incident, Fatima of Renala Khurd was allegedly abducted by Abdus Sattar and others. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.