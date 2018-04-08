Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dacoits injure man

Dacoits injure man

HAFIZABAD: Two dacoits injured a motorcyclist during a robbery near Ramke Chattha on Saturday.

M Azam was on his way when the dacoits intercepted him and snatched the motorcycle from him. In the meantime, the victim offered resistance to them. It infuriated the dacoits

and they shot at and injured him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar