Dacoits injure man

HAFIZABAD: Two dacoits injured a motorcyclist during a robbery near Ramke Chattha on Saturday.
M Azam was on his way when the dacoits intercepted him and snatched the motorcycle from him. In the meantime, the victim offered resistance to them. It infuriated the dacoits
and they shot at and injured him.
