Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

AY
Asim Yasin
April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fake Bani Gala documents prove Imran fraud: Ghani

Fake Bani Gala documents prove Imran fraud: Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister of Sindh and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saeed Ghani has asked PTI chief Imran Khan to declare what assets he had before entering politics and what assets he has now.

“The story of Banigala is not different from the Qatari letter as fake documents of Banigala palace are enough evidence that Imran Khan is a fraud and he should be ready to answer hundreds of questions regarding his assets and lavish lifestyle,” Ghani said while responding to PTI chairman criticism on PPP leadership. Saeed Ghani asked Imran that where the money came from to form a pressure group against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on behest of Lt. General (R) Hameed Gul. He should also answer that what he received for becoming chief election agent in General Pervaiz Musharraf’s referendum. “Imran Khan’s lifestyle changed to mafia style after PTI provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his politics revolves around false accusation and badmouthing,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar