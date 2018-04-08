Salman Khan granted bail in poaching case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JODHPUR, India: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan secured a get-out-of-jail ticket on Saturday so he can contest a five-year prison sentence for killing endangered wildlife two decades ago.
After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman, one of the world´s highest-paid actors, was given bail by a court in the city in Rajasthan state. He was found guilty on Thursday of killing rare antelopes known as black bucks on a hunting trip while shooting a movie in 1998. A judge signed off Khan’s bail on a bond of Rs50,000 rupees.
