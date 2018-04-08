Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

AFP
April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salman Khan granted bail in poaching case

Salman Khan granted bail in poaching case

JODHPUR, India: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan secured a get-out-of-jail ticket on Saturday so he can contest a five-year prison sentence for killing endangered wildlife two decades ago.

After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman, one of the world´s highest-paid actors, was given bail by a court in the city in Rajasthan state. He was found guilty on Thursday of killing rare antelopes known as black bucks on a hunting trip while shooting a movie in 1998. A judge signed off Khan’s bail on a bond of Rs50,000 rupees.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar