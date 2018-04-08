What makes govt confident about amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: The government is expecting to get a decisive push from the Supreme Court of Pakistan in favour of its amnesty scheme, announced by the prime minister on Thursday, if challenged.

To the advantage of the government’s scheme, it has been launched at a time when Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has already taken suo moto notice of foreign bank accounts held by Pakistanis and showed his keenness to get the money back to Pakistan for the greater good of the nation.

Additionally, some of the leading experts engaged by the Supreme Court as amicus curie in the same case are also in favour of offering amnesty scheme to bring back money stashed outside Pakistan.

One of these experts, Shabbar Zaidi, told The News that conceptually not only he agrees to the amnesty scheme but the committee, which was initially formed by the Chief Justice had also suggested the launch of the same.

Zaidi is presently associated with 13-member committee which was tasked by the Supreme Court to suggest ways to trace and retrieve assets from abroad in view of the suo motu notice on ill-gotten money of Pakistani citizens in foreign banks.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had approved the committee comprising State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Pasha, Additional Attorney General Muhammad Waqar Rana, senior lawyer Khalid Anwar, SC Advocate Ikramul Haq, Finance Secretary Arif Ahmed Khan, Shabbar Zaidi, Mehmood Mandviwalla, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Tariq Paracha, Nisar Muhammad Khan.

The ToR of the committee was for retrieving money deposited in foreign accounts by Pakistani citizens. The committee has also to suggest forming a mechanism to incentivise Pakistani citizens to voluntarily declare their assets held abroad and bring them back to Pakistan or pay suitable amount of taxes if they intend to keep such assets abroad so that they could contribute to national exchequer.

Last month, the top court had given the committee three weeks to submit its report.

This committee, it is learnt, though has yet to formulate its report, several of its members are also in favour of launching an amnesty scheme to help retrieve untaxed and undocumented money of Pakistanis from abroad.

The difference in respect to the amnesty scheme as launched by the government, could be regarding the percentage announced by the prime minister. Others including some members of the committee think that this percentage should be increased.

According to one of the private members of this committee, effort would be made to attach a “stick” with the government’s amnesty scheme as what the government has announced is all about “carrot”. Explaining about the “stick”, the committee source said that there is a need to define the “politically exposed persons” and their dependents, who are non-entitled to avail themselves of the benefits of the amnesty scheme.

Additionally, the source said it should be announced in the amnesty scheme that after availing the scheme if any hidden asset is located it would be confiscated besides sentencing the person to jail. Similarly, the source said, the Hawala system needs to be reviewed and if a person who has taken benefit of the amnesty is found involved in illegal transfer of money, he would be penalised under Foreign Exchange for smuggling.

The committee source said that the body is expected to complete its deliberations and submit the report before the Supreme Court within a fortnight time.

Meanwhile, a key official source in the Finance Ministry told The News that some of the committee members including SBP governor SBP, Finance secretary and FBR chairman, are part of the government and have been involved in the formulation of the amnesty scheme announced a few days back. “Although it is executive’s domain, we know what is in the mind of the committee constituted by the Chief Justice of Pakistan,” the source said.

The Ordinance for the implementation of the scheme is expected to be issued in a day or two, the Finance Ministry source said, hoping that if challenged the government is expected to get a favourable decision from the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice had constituted the committee to prepare guidelines and evolve effective strategy to encourage the people to take out their money from foreign banks, bring it back to Pakistan and to participate in development and prosperity of the country.

The Chief Justice while hearing the case had remarked that the nation would hail them as “heroes” if they succeeded in paving a legal channel for bringing back the money stored abroad. “It is said that all our debts would be paid if the money stored abroad is brought back to the country,” the CJP was quoted by the media as saying. During the hearing into the same case last month, the government representatives had intimated the SC about the early launch of the amnesty scheme.

The government’s amnesty scheme though got a favorable response from the business community, the leading opposition parties — PPP and PTI — opposed it. The PTI in particular has even indicated to challenge the scheme in the Supreme Court.