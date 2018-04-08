PML-N ‘troika’ mulls over caretaker setup, party unity

LAHORE: The PML-N top leadership –Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, party supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif – held a meeting at Jati Umra to exchange notes on their opponent’s bets vis-à-vis caretaker government and party cohesion in the wake of approaching general elections.

The ruling party is facing multiple challenges at the moment with the future of Nawaz hanging in the balance, worrying signals regarding party cohesion and the flagship Punjab government’s performance under severe criticism by the chief justice in various cases.

According to sources, they discussed the candidates likely to be pitched by the opposition parties for the key posts of caretaker government, while analysing PML-N’s own options in this regard.

They talked about the affect of the various probable results of the NAB cases against the PML-N supremo and what line of action could be best suited under the given circumstances. They participants of the meeting also considered the possibility of development funds provision and usage becoming an issue, for which they discussed alternate strategies.

According to sources, Nawaz was very keen on the measures being taken to address the concerns of disgruntled PMLN members, especially the electables, and directed that a thorough contact strategy should be devised and implemented by the party leadership, and he should be regularly updated in that regard.

Matters regarding overall political situation in the country were also discussed in addition to the status of pre-election momentum building.