SC rages against Sindh & Punjab

LAHORE/KARACHI: The Supreme Court judges Saturday expressed their anger at Sindh and Punjab provincial governments.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad, while hearing a case about transfer of public land to private companies, remarked that big dacoits were occupying seats in the Sindh Revenue Department.

On the other hand, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, hearing various cases, mostly suo motu notices, termed the Punjab government performance worse. He took suo motu notice of Rs60 million alleged corruption in Pakistan Railways and sought personal appearance of Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique as well as Secretary Railways along with audit reports to explain such massive losses.

The CJP ordered that the secretary and members of the Railways Board to appear before the court at the next hearing with audit reports that could explain the causes that resulted in massive losses.

Kh Saad Rafique was ordered to appear at the hearing, scheduled for April 12, with relevant records.

The CJ issued the order while taking suo motu notice on deteriorating performance of Pakistan Railways while hearing a case related to poor condition of public hospitals and other issues of the health sector at the Supreme Court Lahore registry. Justice Ijazul Ahsan was the other member of the bench.

During the hearing, Justice Nisar showered praises on Indian politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying that though Yadav was not well educated, he had turned Indian Railways into a profitable organisation while he was a railway minister.

“Look to Lalu Prashad Yadav who saved Indian Railways,” the CJP remarked while addressing Khwaja Salman Rafique, the younger brother of Railways’ minister Khwaja Saad Rafique.

“He was illiterate and his theory of uplifting Indian Railways is now being taught at Harvard University,” the CJP remarked.

The CJP asked who was representing the Railways, to which a Railways’ chief executive officer came to the rostrum and said that the federal government was paying around Rs60 billion subsidy to the railways to meet its losses. At this, the CJP expressed serious concern, and ordered Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique, Secretary and other members of the railways’ board to appear in person to explain the losses on April 12.

The CJ regretted that Pakistan Railways was portrayed as a profitable organisation at political rallies, but “the reality of the railways is different”.

“This is not a kingdom where anyone can go around doing whatever they feel like,” he added. Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, however, pleaded with the court for support to improve the performance of his ministry.

During the hearing, the minister said: “He is son of a loyal father.”

To it, the CJP said he was a big name and he never wished for what now was taking place. He said the government needed the support and guidance of the court.

At this, the CJP remarked: “Should they visit the Services Hospital to see what is happening there?” The minister replied in affirmative, saying that they were ready to join him.

The CJP came down hard on the poor conditions of hospitals, observing that: “what has been done for the health sector during the last ten years?”

He also took notice of appointment of Dr Zafar Hussain Tanvir as vice chancellor of Nishter Medical University, Multan, who, he pointed out, was not having a valid PhD degree.

The CJP directed Punjab Health Secretary Najam Shah to come up with detailed reply about his appointment and profile, with directives to Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed to submit record of all search committees formed to appoint heads of the universities in the province.

The bench also directed Punjab Healthcare Commission regarding its action against quacks in the province. He also showed the health minister a picture on his mobile phone wherein a man was operating a woman at his home in darkness. “Quacks are killing people and you are here claiming about your performance,” the CJP snubbed the minister after showing him the picture.

The CJP expressed dismay over the failure of the Health Department for not establishing new hospitals and not improving the functioning of the old ones. “Why are you claiming now that you are doing work?” the CJP remarked, adding that “Just because we have taken notice.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked: “The government was in deep slumber till the SC took notice.”

Saaf Pani Company

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has given one-day time to Punjab Saaf Pani Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Punjab government to furnish complete record including the salaries, perks and privileges of the entire staff and the vehicles provided to them to perform their duties.

The CJP expressed serious concerns over the high salary packages of the company’s officials and the money being paid to the foreign consultants for water projects. “Who are these consultants?” the CJP asked company’s CEO Muhammad Usman, adding that “Have we lost the talent to perform our duties that we have hired foreign consultants for the provision of water?

“Though, it is a policy matter, such schemes were abandoned in the past,” the CJP remarked while hearing a suo motu notice about the project at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan was the other member of the bench.

“I want details of salaries, perks and privileges of all officials of the company from sweeper to the CEO,” the top judge remarked. The CJP gave one-day time to the government when Advocate General Punjab Shakilur Rehman Khan pleaded with the bench that they need some time for preparing detailed and comprehensive reports on the company and its performance. He replied that they had hired foreign consultations for different projects being executed in different parts of the province.

“From where have you hired these consultants?” the CJP asked.

The AG said: “They have been hired from local market and some of them were from Japan and Turkey and the purpose of their job was to do surveys.” During the proceedings, the CJP also asked the CEO about his salary who said that he was getting Rs1.4 million including all perks and privileges. The court was surprised to know about such a hefty amount being paid to the officer as salary.

“Why the government officers could not work for the company and why the taxpayers’ money is being wasted,” the CJ asked the officer.

The CEO said that there had been two different methodologies: one method for the source of water and the other was about the social mobilisers.

At this, the CJP asked him how much salaries were being paid to the consultants? He replied that there were different packages like Rs250 million and etc. On it, the bench asked him to explain as to how much staff was working under him and what the total expenditures were of the two companies he was looking after.

The CEO said that about Rs47 million was the budget of the both companies including the Punjab Saaf Pani Company and he did not mention the name of the other company.

“Have the Germans been given the contract of the company?” the CJP asked him another question, who said that they were the consultants. At this, he observed that there was need of a tap for supply of a water.

Answering to another query about hiring of mobilizers, he said that they had been hired to motivate the public for land and other relevant things for the supply of clean water.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Punjab came to the rostrum and requested the bench that they needed some time for detailed reply about the company’s entire budget, salaries of the staff and the facilities being enjoyed by the company.

The CJP allowed his request and directed the Punjab government and company’s CEO to come up with comprehensive reply on the subject on Sunday (today).

During the hearing, one Ayesha Bibi, a woman from Multan, appeared before the bench and alleged that she was beaten by the staff of the Multan Cardiology Hospital when she went there for treatment of her mother. She pointed out that the emergency of Multan Cardiology Hospital was not more than the washroom of the top court. Pointing towards the officials of the health department, she said that she approached them for the redress of her grievances, but in vain. At this, the CJP remarked: “Talking against the government is like embracing the death,” the CJP said.

Khwaja Salman Rafique stood again to the rostrum and said that the lady had some other intention; the facts were not like that. The court directed the woman to submit an application and also directed the minister to hold inquiry and submit a report on the issue.

56 public sector companies

While taking up the issue of 56 public sector companies, the chief justice directed the Punjab government to submit detailed report about establishment of the companies on the next hearing.

Advocate General Punjab Shakilur Rehman, however, requested the court to give some time, but the CJP rejected his plea and directed him to come up with a complete report on the companies on the next hearing.

“This is not NAB where you do not present record; it is Supreme Court and come up with the record at any cost,” the CJP remarked.

“Elections are approaching fast and who will be answerable if the government is gone,” he added.

“How many officers were appointed with these companies and what are their salaries?” the top judge asked the chief secretary. The Supreme Court, he observed, would look into these matters. The bench adjourned the hearing until April 14.

Child girl rape case

The Supreme Court also directed Faisalabad Allied Hospital’s Medical Superintendent to conduct autopsy of seven-year old child girl, who was raped and murdered in Jaranwala.

Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz appeared before the court and said that they had been investigating the matter from different aspects and the litigants were satisfied.