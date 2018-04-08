PPP issues notices to 2 Mohmand, Kurram Agency leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, had taken notice and directed Fata PPP president to issue a show cause notice to the PPP Mohmand Agency and Kurram Agency Presidents Dr Farooq Afzal and Jamil Hussain, respectively, for taking out rally against a social organisation.

PPP Fata President Akhundzada Chattan has issued separate show cause notices to both individuals in which it has been said that they both took out unauthorised rally using the name of the party and under the PPP flag against justified and democratic demands of a social organisation.