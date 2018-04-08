Increased access to inclusive insurance emphasised

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) and the Microinsurance Network (MiN) jointly organized a 2-day workshop on “Increasing Access to Inclusive Insurance”.

Inaugurating the workshop, Chairman PMN Board Nadeem Hussain emphasised the importance of innovation given the overall low penetration of life and health insurance in Pakistan and the bulk of life and health clubbed with credit products, says a press release.

He also emphasized the importance of creating independent products that go beyond life and health.

Ms. Katharine Pulvermacher, Executive Director MiN, gave an overview of the role of microinsurance industry globally and within the Pakistani context, emphasizing how inclusive insurance provides crucial underpinning for sustainable development.

She further highlighted how the growth of inclusive insurance sector needs to be supported through the development industry infrastructure including data collection and research.

The panelists highlighted the importance of client awareness and designing simple products that generate value.