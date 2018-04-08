Peace restoration revives recreational activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said restoration of peace has revived recreational and cultural activities in the country.

Addressing a two-day Spring Festival on Saturday, she said this was the vision of the government to promote sports, culture, music, art and recreational activities in the country, and successful conclusion of the festival will sent a message abroad that Pakistan is a peaceful country with peace-loving people. She said media has to play a very important role in highlighting the real positive image of the country, and it should focus on such mega events.