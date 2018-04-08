With record 33 independents, Senate meets tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Senate will hold its first formal session tomorrow (Monday) after the eventful election of 52 senators, beginning a new parliamentary year with the fate of 17 senators still undecided.

Presently, the Senate website shows 33 independents enjoy majority in the 104-member Upper House of Parliament: these include 17 senators, who got elected with the backing of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“We are confident the matter relating to 17 senators will be sorted out early next week. May be before the commencement of the maiden sitting,” parliamentary sources told The News here at the Parliament House.

They pointed out that the Senate Secretariat had conveyed it to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that it was their mandate to decide about political alignment of these senators, as it would also deal with references regarding the membership and affiliation of a lawmaker.

Already, they noted, none else but PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had moved the ECP in this connection.

“The first day of the 276th session will be a private members day and it will be interesting to see how the treasury senators will conduct themselves with regard to the newly-elected Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, following the much-discussed statement of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about the alleged use of money in election of senators and Senate chairman.

Pakistan People’s Party filed a privilege motion against Prime Minister Abbasi Friday in the Senate Secretariat. However, it is not clear whether or not the movers will be allowed to present it in the House for referral to the privileges committee.

As per the 16-item orders of the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Muhammad Azam Swati, if allowed, will move a resolution, which reads: “This House recommends that the provision of development funds to parliamentarians should be stopped immediately as the same is against the spirit of good governance and democratic norms”.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz of PTI will seek leave to move a resolution that says, “This House recommends that the government should take necessary steps to evolve a simple and practical mechanism for the payment of pension to address the problems being faced by the poor and elderly pensioners by keeping their comfort and dignity intact.”

Whereas, another PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz will seek to move a motion that the House may discuss the recent devaluation of Pakistani rupee by 5 percent in addition to the sharp devaluation in December, 2017, which will have very negative impact on the economy making imports more expensive.

PML-N’s Abdul Qayyum’s motion is also listed on the orders of the day, which says, “The House may discuss the issue of energy crisis in the country and the steps taken by the present government to address the same.”

Other orders of the day include, Senators Sirajul Haq and Mushtaq Ahamd of Jamaat-e-Islami to move that the House may discuss the taxes levied on petroleum products in the country. Leader of Opposition Senator Sherry Rehman to move that this House may discuss the Pakistan’s deteriorating healthcare system.

The bills to be introduced are: PTI Senator Samina Saeed to introduce a Bill further to amend the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012 [The Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018].

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will introduce a Bill to amend further the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018].

PkMAP Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar will seek leave to move a motion that the House may discuss the situation arising out of poor signals from telecom towers of cellular phone service providers installed through the funds from USF in districts Musa Khel, Sherani, Qilla Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Harnai and Lora Lai in Balochistan.