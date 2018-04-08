Rallies taken out in support of Pak Army

PARACHINAR: The tribespeople on Saturday held rallies in support of the Pakistan Army and against the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in various parts of Kurram Agency.

The people in the three tehsils including upper, central and Kurram took out the rallies. They were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against the PTM and favour of army.

The speakers alleged that the PTM was promoting the agenda of anti-Pakistan forces. They said the security forces restored peace to tribal areas and carrying out development works there. They alleged that Manzoor Pashteen was an agent and trying to create law and order situation in the country. They asked the political administration not to allow Manzoor Pashteen to enter Kurram Agency.