Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rallies taken out in support of Pak Army

Rallies taken out in support of Pak Army

PARACHINAR: The tribespeople on Saturday held rallies in support of the Pakistan Army and against the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in various parts of Kurram Agency.

The people in the three tehsils including upper, central and Kurram took out the rallies. They were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against the PTM and favour of army.

The speakers alleged that the PTM was promoting the agenda of anti-Pakistan forces. They said the security forces restored peace to tribal areas and carrying out development works there. They alleged that Manzoor Pashteen was an agent and trying to create law and order situation in the country. They asked the political administration not to allow Manzoor Pashteen to enter Kurram Agency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar