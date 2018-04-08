Trump to host UAE Crown Prince, calls for Gulf unity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump would host the United Arab Emirates´ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahayan, but did not specify a date. The news comes after Washington said Trump would host Qatar´s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on April 10 in an effort to end a diplomatic spat that has riven America´s Gulf allies. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar last year, accusing Doha of bankrolling Islamist extremists and fostering ties with Saudi arch-rival Iran. The White House said Trump spoke on the phone with bin Zayed, his country´s de facto ruler, “to discuss regional developments and opportunities for increasing cooperation on a range of security and economic issues.” It said the pair “agreed on the importance of a united GCC,” in what appeared to be a reference to the regional dispute, since the GCC member countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
WASHINGTON: The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump would host the United Arab Emirates´ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahayan, but did not specify a date. The news comes after Washington said Trump would host Qatar´s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on April 10 in an effort to end a diplomatic spat that has riven America´s Gulf allies. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar last year, accusing Doha of bankrolling Islamist extremists and fostering ties with Saudi arch-rival Iran. The White House said Trump spoke on the phone with bin Zayed, his country´s de facto ruler, “to discuss regional developments and opportunities for increasing cooperation on a range of security and economic issues.” It said the pair “agreed on the importance of a united GCC,” in what appeared to be a reference to the regional dispute, since the GCC member countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Comments