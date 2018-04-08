Trump to host UAE Crown Prince, calls for Gulf unity

WASHINGTON: The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump would host the United Arab Emirates´ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahayan, but did not specify a date. The news comes after Washington said Trump would host Qatar´s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on April 10 in an effort to end a diplomatic spat that has riven America´s Gulf allies. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar last year, accusing Doha of bankrolling Islamist extremists and fostering ties with Saudi arch-rival Iran. The White House said Trump spoke on the phone with bin Zayed, his country´s de facto ruler, “to discuss regional developments and opportunities for increasing cooperation on a range of security and economic issues.” It said the pair “agreed on the importance of a united GCC,” in what appeared to be a reference to the regional dispute, since the GCC member countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.