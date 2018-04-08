Russian envoy in London asks for meeting with UK Foreign Secretary

LONDON: Russia´s Ambassador to Britain has requested a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss the fallout from last month´s poisoning of an ex-spy in the English city of Salisbury, the Russian Embassy said Saturday.

“We believe that it is high time to arrange a meeting between Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in order to discuss the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as the investigation of the Salisbury incident,” a spokesperson told AFP.

“Unfortunately, the current state of the foreign office interaction with the embassy is utterly unsatisfactory.” The spokesperson said Yakovenko had sent a “personal note” to Johnson asking for the meeting. “We hope that the British side will engage constructively and that such (a) meeting is arranged shortly,” the spokesperson added. Britain´s Foreign Office said it had received the request and would be “responding in due course”. Relations between London and Moscow have plumbed new lows in recent weeks following the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

The conditions of the Skripals has continued to improve this week, with the ex-spy no longer in critical condition, the hospital treating him said, and his daughter saying Thursday her strength was “growing daily”. Britain and its Western allies have blamed the attack on Moscow, accusing it of targeting the pair with a Soviet-made military-grade nerve agent, known as novichok. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in the case. The crisis has led to the biggest wave of tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats in recent memory.