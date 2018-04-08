Fiji’s quest for 4th straight 7 crown gathers pace

HONG KONG: Fiji’s march towards a record fourth straight Hong Kong Sevens crown gathered pace with two more victories on Saturday but the USA may be the ones to stand in their way. The Fijians ended pool play with a perfect 3-0 record thanks to wins on Saturday over Russia (36-14) and then New Zealand (50-7), with six tries in a stunning second half of that last game. "We were clinical and accurate in what we did," said Fiji coach Gareth Baber. "That creates pressure on our opponents and then we are quick to score." Fiji have come to Hong Kong with a full-strength squad which they are hoping can back up and win gold at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast next week.