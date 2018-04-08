Star-studded pack chases Masters leader Reed

AUGUSTA: Patrick Reed, who tamed Augusta National’s par-5 holes to seize the Masters lead going into Saturday’s third round, has a raft of major champions behind him as he vies for his first Grand Slam crown. Reed, who has made a name for himself as a US Ryder Cup stalwart, was scheduled to tee off at 2:30 (1830 GMT) alongside Australian Marc Leishman, who was two strokes back and also in pursuit of a first major title.

Until this week, Reed had never broken 70 in 12 career rounds at the Masters. However, his confidence was soaring after rounds of 69 and 66 left him at 9-under 135. “I feel like I´ve done all the work,” Reed said. “I feel like I know where I need to leave the golf ball ... and it´s now just going out here and executing the game plan and staying disciplined enough to actually stick to that game plan. “I’ve been doing that the first two days, and it’s allowing me to kind of attack this golf course and not make a lot of mistakes.” If he does make a mis-step, there are plenty of big-name players poised to pounce. Eight reigning and former major champions are within seven shots of the lead, starting with 2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson, who was alone in third on 139.