Plunkett replaces Rabada at Daredevils

NEW DELHI: England fast bowler Liam Plunkett will replace the injured Kagiso Rabada in the Delhi Daredevils squad for the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League. Plunkett entry takes the number of England players in the IPL to 11, with Jofra Archer — who is qualifying to play for England — the 12th.